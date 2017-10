INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cause of death for a woman killed in a downtown apartment complex gym Friday morning has emerged.

23-year-old Carina Rodriguez’s death was ruled as a stabbing Monday morning.

It happened at the Nine on Canal apartment in the 300 block of West 9th Street just before 7 a.m. Friday.

25-year-old Cody Weir is currently in custody in connection to the homicide.

Weir faces a preliminary charge of murder and is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.