Dangers of wearing decorative contacts for Halloween

Are you a brown-eyed girl but want to try out having blue eyes for Halloween? It may sound fun, but Dr. Karon Nowakowski, VSP-Network Doctor, Family Vision Care, warns that these colored contacts, if fitted poorly, could cause some serious eye damage including: scratches on the cornea, corneal infection, pink eye, decreased vision, and blindness.

Dr. Karon explains:

– Contacts are illegal to buy in the U.S. without a prescription

– They are not ‘one size fits all.’ An eye doctor must measure each eye to make sure the lenses will fit your eye properly.

For more information on decorative contacts visit: http://vspblog.com/are-halloween-contact-lenses-a-danger-to-my-eyes/

Dr. Nowakowski’s office: http://www.fvc-eyes.com/our-doctors/