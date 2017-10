Get creative this month and “keep the scare alive” in your Halloween treats!

LaCretia Allen and Angelo “The Baker’s Man” Allen of Cretia Cakes Bake Shop show us some eyeballs (in the form of cake), along with their Caramel Obsession Cake, which is a big seller during the holidays and will be featured on HSN!

