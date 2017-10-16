Discussion examines effects of opioid fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the ever-growing fight against opioid addiction, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday night took a swing.

The community justice academy gave residents an in-depth look into how the opioid epidemic is impacting not only addicts and families, but also the public health system. Two physicians gave testimony about how the growing epidemic is straining resources you might not think about.

The addiction issue nationwide and certainly in the state of Indiana has grown exponentially and has now gotten to the point where it affects not only the criminal justice system but also medical and community resources.

