Greencastle man arrested amid sexual battery allegations

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he allegedly touched the private areas of a woman without consent.

Investigators said 24-year-old Rathal Moore was at home alone with the woman on Jackson Street in Greencastle when the incident took place.

It is believed that Moore then made the woman perform a sexual act on him after he touched her inappropriately.

Moore faces a preliminary felony charge of sexual battery and was booked into the Putnam County Jail after his arrest.