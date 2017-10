INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

A person was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in the 3500 block of Star Magnolia Place at the Villages of Mill Crossing apartments, IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie confirmed on Monday night around 8 p.m.

IMPD did not provide suspect information.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.