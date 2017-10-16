Indiana county facing bigger bill for asbestos removal work

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — The bill for removing asbestos from a central Indiana county’s government office building is getting bigger.

The cost for the work in the Madison County Government Center had been estimated at $2 million. But county administrator Dan Dykes says that projection is now $3.5 million.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports that estimate includes the asbestos removal, new fireproofing, moving and storage for county offices, new ceiling tiles, paint and carpeting. That total doesn’t include the $420,000 cost to lease space to house county offices for seven months so the work can be completed.

County council members are expected to vote Nov. 14 on a plan to borrow the $3.5 million and repay it with county income tax revenues.

Asbestos can cause lung cancer and other health problems if inhaled.