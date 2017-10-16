Man sentenced to 2 years probation for unemployment insurance fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been sentenced to two years probation for unemployment insurance fraud.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development(DWD), 45-year-old William Hicks pleaded guilty to unemployment insurance fraud on Sept. 22.

The department says that through the use of agency records they discovered Hicks was working and receiving wages while claiming unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to being sentenced to two years of probation, Hicks was ordered to pay the DWD more than $38,000 for the fraudulently received benefits.

DWD says that since 2014, those attempting to defraud the department have had to repay more than $8.5 million in restitution to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.