Pres. Trump says he wants to take action on welfare

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is sending a signal that he will be looking to take action on welfare fraud.

Trump, in a Monday meeting of his Cabinet at the White House, suggested that cutting down on fraud of public assistance would be a priority in the months ahead.

He added that his team would be “looking very, very strongly” at the subject and suggested that too many people are taking advantage of the system.

Trump did not immediately provide evidence of the fraud or suggest what his plan might be.

A push on welfare would add to already packed legislative calendar. Congress and the White House are already slated to tackle tax reform, the Iran nuclear deal, health care and laws that protect young immigrants.