Seymour Police Department hosts teen driving program

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — The Seymour Police Department is hosting 50 kids for a teen driving program Monday.

It is the fourth year the department has held the program. Since it started there has been a 43 percent decrease in teenage driver related crashes in Seymour, according to Lt. John Watson.

The students will go through multiple exercises throughout the day, each designed to help them learn to control the vehicle when it goes out of control.

The teens will go through a computer simulator course and seat belt challenge, blind spot exercise, drunk goggle course, evasive maneuvering, a road course and a skid simulator to teach kids what to do when their car starts to slide, like on ice.

