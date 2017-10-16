Toyota subsidiary to build manufacturing center in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A high-tech subsidiary of Toyota Industries on Monday announced plans to expand in Hamilton County.

Bastian Solutions, which was recently acquired by Toyota, plans to build a manufacturing center in Hamilton County and create 87 high-wage jobs, according to a news release from the city. Bastian employs more than 600, including 200 across its Indiana manufacturing and sales offices in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Greenfield and its corporate headquarters in Carmel. Hiring of manufacturing and engineering positions for the Westfield center is expected to begin in 2018.

The company provides material handling and robotic automation for large-scale product distribution, the release said. Bastian plans to spend more than $8 million for offices and the 90,000-square-foot manufacturing center near 196th Street and U.S. 31.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Bastian up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $88,750 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. Westfield City Council will consider additional incentives, the release said.

Construction was expected to start in November, with operations beginning early next year, the release said. Shipping of its first products is set for June.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Mayor Andy Cook were on hand for Monday’s announcement.