Victims of Indy homicides getting younger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — They come in all shapes and sizes, not yet old enough to vote.

Ten teens have been murdered this year in Indianapolis.

On Saturday morning someone shot 15-year-old Kevin Rainey multiple times.

Crews rushed the teenager to the hospital. Several hours later, doctors pronounced Rainey dead at Eskenazi Hospital.

Rainey makes the eighth teenager shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2017, according to IMPD.

24-Hour News 8 took a look at the numbers and discovered that in 2016 three teens between the ages of 14 and 17 were killed in Indianapolis.

In 2015, there were a total of eight teenagers killed.

When asked, IMPD provided no reason for the latest numbers.

Ten Point Coalition’s Rev. Charles Harrison believes proactive parents could decrease the teenage homicide numbers.

Recently, Ten Point Coalition has seen success in neighborhoods the crime prevention group patrols.

On Sunday, Ten Point Coalition and residents celebrating two years without a murder in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood.

“When faith based groups and the community with law enforcement come together and decide they will tackle violence in the neighborhood, look at what we can do,” said Harrison.

Currently there are several groups across the city trying to provide alternatives for teens.

The Bloom Project provides mentor for teenagers. New B.O.Y., which stands for New Breed of Youth, works with at risk teens.

Just recently Judge Geoffrey Gaither put on an all-day mentoring camp for teenage boys. He will follow it up with mentoring day for girls at Warren Cental High School this Saturday.

Here’s contact information for those groups:

Bloom Project: 317-758-8531

New B.O.Y.: 317-672-7525

Judge Gaither mentoring: 317-327-8350

If you have any information that would help police with any of these cases call IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).