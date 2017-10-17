2 in custody after police chase in suspected carjacked van

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors are considering criminal charges against a man and a woman after a Tuesday chase in what police believe was a van involved in a Sunday carjacking.

George Leachman, 37, and Jeanna Cavender, 49, faced preliminary charges of suspicion of residential entry and resisting law enforcement after the chase that began shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, police responded to an armed carjacking report just after 1 a.m. at East Washington and North LaSalle streets on the east side, the release said. A male pointed a gun at the driver of the 2005 Honda Odyssey. After the driver left the van, the male and a female then got into the van and fled.

An East District officer identified as C. Lindley was on routine patrol early Thursday morning on East 10th Street when he saw a van matching the description of the carjacked vehicle, the release said. Lindley got behind the vehicle, which then turned off 10th Street and sped up. When Lindley turned on his lights and sirens to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the corner of a home in the 2000 block of Wallace Avenue. The van’s two occupants got out and allegedly broke the lock on a screened-in porch, where they stayed, ignoring officers requests to exit the porch, the release said. Eventually, the two complied and were taken to the City-County Building for processing.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision,” the release said.