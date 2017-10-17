Being prepared in case of a fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each year thousands of people are killed in fires and billions of dollars lost in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

October is National Fire Prevention month and is a chance to educate the public on fire safety tips that could prove to be life-saving.

In a fire, every second is important. It is important that people have two different escapes plans to get out of their house in case of a fire.

The NFPA has interactive tools online to help educate children and families. Those can be found here.

Cooking equipment is the number one cause of house fires and house fire related injuries. Smoking is the leading cause of deaths in homes.

Koorsen Fire and Security in Indianapolis is also at work to promote the awareness month. Information can be found here on important of fire extinguisher safety, exit strategies, and sprinkler systems.