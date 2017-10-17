Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests. Doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers were among the arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16.

During that time, undercover detectives posted fake ads or profiles online posing as prostitutes or someone who solicits prostitutes. Other detectives responded to profiles and ads posted by prostitutes.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51 of the arrests were related to those who advertise as prostitutes online and 209 of the arrests were those who solicited undercover detectives posing as prostitutes. Seventeen arrests were made for other offenses.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects arrested in the undercover operation include several doctors and pharmacists, former and current law enforcement officers, a lawyer, two men who traveled to have sex with minors and two sex offenders.

Investigators say 215 suspects drove to Polk County from locations throughout Florida. Some were in the state visiting from Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“We are committed to fighting human trafficking by arresting those who engage in prostitution and trying to identify human trafficking victims,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. “It’s no secret…you need to stay out of Polk County if you’re going to commit crime.”

Polk County detectives worked with detectives and investigators from Haines City police, Lakeland police, Lakes Wales police and Winter Haven police.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more details about the undercover operation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.