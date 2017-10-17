Dogs evacuated from Puerto Rico arrive in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several dogs flown Monday night to Indianapolis from Puerto Rico are now looking for forever homes in the Evansville area.

After a long flight and several car rides, it’s clear the pups are finally ready to settle after their long journey.

It was a morning filled with licks and love.

11 dogs from Puerto Rico received the remainder of their preliminary evaluations at Vanderburgh Humane Society Tuesday.

“They had not had heartworm tests, so anyone older than 6 months, we did that this morning and if they also needed flea prevention, nail trims, things like that,” said VHS development director Amanda Coburn.

These dogs might look like any other, but they’ve been looking for loving homes since before Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Shelters in Puerto Rico took in so many lost pets that these little ones had to head elsewhere.

“Most of the dogs we have are what’s called sato mixes,” said Coburn.

It’s a mix known in Puerto Rico.

The number of dogs on the small island are limited, “so a lot of the dogs end up looking similar,” said Coburn.

Their ears, for example, are mostly horizontal and big.

And their hearts are even bigger.

If you’d like to help out but can’t take home a little four legged friend, you can always donate here.

Dogs named Sansa, Hodor and Jon Snow are a part of the 11 that came to VHS, in case you are a Game of Thrones fan.

Shelter officials said they’re going to give the dogs several days to adjust, but they will be ready for adoption next week.