Family mourns 64-year-old man killed in his home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers are searching for a murder suspect after they found a 64-year-old man dead in his home on the northeast side Tuesday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Dallis Coleman Sr. and has not released a cause of death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were called at 1 a.m. to the 5200 block of Daniel Drive, near Arlington Avenue and 56th Street, in response to a possible body found. There they discovered Coleman and learned one of Coleman’s sons had made the discovery.

“A family member was unable to make immediate contact, drove over to the home where the male lives, walked in and found his relative deceased with trauma to the body,” said IMPD Capt. Harold S. Turner.

Police have not provided further details on the trauma or what weapon if any was involved. Officers noted thought that Coleman’s blue Kia Soul car was stolen from the home but haven’t said if the murder was the result of an attempted robbery. The vehicle could be tagged with temporary paper plates ABM259 or J217280.

Family members waited on the front lawn of Coleman’s home while mortuary workers removed his body.

“He was a family loving person. He was just that type. He loved family,” said Terry Harris, a cousin of Coleman.

Family members say Coleman lived alone in his house but was a father of four children with dozens of cousins and relatives in Indiana, Tennessee and Georgia.

“He liked to have fun with his friends but he loved his family. He was just family-oriented,” Harris said.

Coleman’s son, who discovered his father this morning, stayed on scene with family members well into the afternoon. He and one of Coleman’s daughters declined to comment.

Other family members said evidence of a struggle was found inside the home and they’re hopeful police obtained DNA of Coleman’s attacker so law enforcement can prosecute.

“It shouldn’t have happened to him and whoever did it should be held accountable,” Harris said. “I pray to God they will catch them and catch them fast and soon.”

Abut 500 miles away in Atlanta, Georgia, more of Coleman’s family were asking for answers and mourning.

“We want this solved,” said William Barnes, another of Coleman’s cousins. “Any family wants to be able to put at rest what happened to their family member. We have nothing but love for our relatives and we want the world to know we love him and we’re going to miss him and we’ll miss him greatly.”

Barnes described Coleman as “generous,” saying the man loved motorcycles and recently bought a Harley Davidson for his son.

“He was a very nice man, he was a honorable man. He raised his children, he worked hard, he enjoyed life,” Barnes said.

If you have any information about Dallis Coleman Sr.’s death or the whereabouts of his stolen car, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously 24 hours a day at 317-262-8477. You can also submit tips on the web. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to felony arrests may award the tipster with $1,000.