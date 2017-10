AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police say in a tweet that Dan Jones Road has reopened after a serious accident.

According to Avon police, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. The crash occurred on a railroad overpass.

Dan Jones Road, was shut down between Lowes Road and County Road 100 South while police investigated and the crash scene was cleaned.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. One driver has died and the other has been transported to a hospital.