Former Brownsburg, Butler star Hayward suffers fractured ankle in Celtics debut

CLEVELAND (AP/WISH) — Former Brownsburg High School and Butler University star Gordon Hayward had to be carted off of the court in his debut game for the Boston Celtics with a fractured left ankle, per the team.

Hayward went up for an alley-oop pass midway through the first quarter and fell to the court awkwardly after a small collision with Cleveland’s LeBron James. A hush fell over the Cavaliers arena as Hayward lay on the floor with his leg bent severely. Several Celtics teammates huddled near the bench in prayer. Hayward had his leg wrapped in an air cast as he exited the arena.

Several athletes, including Paul George, took to Twitter offering their condolences.

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) October 18, 2017

Rockets guard @TheofficialEG10 with some words for his childhood friend @gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/BmD0rEzR48 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 18, 2017

🙈🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for Gordon's recovery. — LaVall Jordan (@LaVall_Jordan) October 18, 2017

New Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who threw the pass, and veteran Marcus Smart were among those visibly distraught at the injury.

Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million max contract in July to make the Celtics the chief competition for the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.