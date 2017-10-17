Get spooked at this year’s Irvington Halloween Festival

The spooks, the scares! Join the fun at this year’s Irvington Halloween Festival, complete with tarot card readings, window paintings, costume contest and more!

Amber Giles, Events Coordinator, Black Acre Brewing, and Michelle Roberts, Coordinator, Masquerade Ball, tell us the “ghoolish” details:

Irvington Halloween Festival

October 28

Masquerade Ball 10/21 from 8p-midnight. Tickets are $75 per person. Jack the Ripper themed. Price includes appetizers, full dinner and live music. Alcohol is a separate price and is cash only.

irvingtonhalloween.com for more details

Black Acre Events

10/23 – Spellsisters 5 tarot card reading for $5 and window painting (21+ only) Register for a window at Black Acre

10/24 – Costume Contest 8p-10p, this event is free and prizes will be given

10/25 – Horror Trivia with Gail and Amber, 8p-10p, $2 per person to play, 5 people per team max, prizes will be given

10/26 – Black Acre and The Walter Paisley Movie House Present Spider Baby. 8p-10p. free

10/28 – Black Acre Beer Garden Show, noon-5p at 5529 Bonna Avenue (at our brewing facility), the show is all ages and free!

To learn more, visit:

www.irvingtonhalloween.com