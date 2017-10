INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a special moment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Tuesday for Takuma Sato as his likeness was unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Sato won the 101st Indianapolis 500 back in May, becoming the first Japanese driver to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“It has changed (my life) totally, it’s just an incredible experience,” Sato told 24-Hour News 8 racing analyst Derek Daly.

See more from Tuesday’s ceremony in the videos.