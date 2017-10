INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Apple’s newest phone is not performing as well as previous models.

Apple’s older iPhone 7 models are outselling the recently launched iPhone 8.

The premium iPhone 10 is expected to come out sometime early November.

KeyBanc Capital Markets cited carrier store surveys, showing that the iPhone 8 is not providing as popular as its predecessors.

For more on this and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

</ul