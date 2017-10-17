Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating following chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a crash following a chase.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a residence on Main Street in Greenwood for report of a suspicious person Tuesday morning.

A chase then ensued after deputies say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, eventually heading onto the interstate. At some point during the chase, the suspect turned north onto Arlington Avenue, where deputies say the suspect brandished a gun.

The suspect then left the roadway, hitting telephone poles and slamming into a tree.

