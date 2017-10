Who’d ready for some punk rock?! Local band Heartland Heretics takes over the Indy Style studio this morning and tells us more about their upcoming tour, the idea and inspiration behind their new album, “The Balance,” along with what’s next!

Heartland Heretics Album Release Show

Friday, Square Cat Vinyl, 7 p.m.

Facebook: @heartlandhereticsofficial

