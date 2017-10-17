Need the jacket this morning but not this afternoon!

Tonight we fall into the mid 40s with mainly clear skies.

Wednesday we hit the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions throughout the day! Much of the same for Thursdays forecast with highs slightly warmer hitting the lower 70s with mainly sunny conditions. We end the work week wit highs 10° warmer for this time of year, feeling more like the late summer instead of like mid October.

This weekend we continue to see beautiful weather spill over to Saturday with highs in the mid 70s! Changes arrive Sunday with a front moving through it brings the chance of late showers and much cooler temperatures. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 70s then mid to lower 60 with some morning showers.