Officers searching for driver after chase ends with vehicle into house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers are currently searching for the driver of vehicle that ran into a house.

The chase began in the area of 13th and Dequincy streets just before 1 a.m. following an attempted traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle fled.

The chase ended minutes later at the corner of 20th Street and Wallace Avenue with the vehicle hitting a house.

Police say there was very minor damage and that there were no injuries as a result of incident.

Officers did take two individuals into custody. However, they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.