Officials seek help in locating two in connection to Fishers robbery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying one person and locating another in connection to a previous robbery.

The robbery in question happened on May 31 when officials were called to the Baymont Inn in Fishers.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant for Kyree Lacy on charges of robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation, auto theft and pointing a firearm at another person.

It is believed that an unknown woman was also involved in the robbery who officials would like to identify.

Lacy is believed to be in the Indianapolis area.

If you have any information on either’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.