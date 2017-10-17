Person shot, killed in business parking lot on East 34th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after are being shot on the east side Tuesday night, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported by Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m. that the person was shot and killed in the 4100 block of East 34th Street.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at 6:24 p.m. at East 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue. It’s a residential and commercial area with a United Methodist church nearby that’s just east of North Sherman Drive. The person was in the parking lot of a small building with several businesses, and police were examining multiple shell casings at the scene.

There is no suspect, police said, and no witnesses have come forward. Police encouraged people with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

No additional information on the shooting was immediately available from police.