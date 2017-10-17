Suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown apartments pleads not guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of stabbing a young mom to death at her downtown apartment complex made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Cody Weir, 24, pleaded not guilty to murder.

On his way into court, Weir walked past a pack of reporters asking for answers. He avoided the group, not even glancing at them. Instead, he walked quickly, quietly and with his head down.

In the courtroom, he spoke only to the judge. Weir’s voice was shaky and he stuttered as he responded. His hearing only lasted a matter of minutes. Along with pleading not guilty, he told the judge that he is hoping his family will hire an attorney. If not, he’ll be appointed a public defender. The judge ordered that he have no contact with three witnesses. Weir left without saying much more.

Back at the 9 on Canal apartments, where the murder occurred, resident Jeff Sikes didn’t shy away from talking.

“Only seen her a few times, but she always seemed very nice and very helpful. With being a combat soldier, my PSTD (post-traumatic stress disorder) was reminding me of my lost brothers,” he said.

Security is a top priority for Sikes after 23-year-old Carina Rodriguez was fatally stabbed while working out at the gym in 9 on Canal. Since then, police have patrolled the area more.

“I think it’s still safe. It was just unforeseen and really unheard of,” Sikes said.

Investigators say Weir admitted to striking Rodriguez with a knife in his hand after she had let him in through a secure door. It all happened in less than one minute.

“He should have some reasons to do it. I don’t know whether he is a sociopath or something,” said Shi Chao, who walks along the downtown canal regularly.

Also uncertain is how much time, if any, Weir will serve. Sikes also wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion on that matter.

“That’s just the combat view of how I feel. He took her life. He may need to lose his own life,” he said.

Weir is not eligible for bond. If convicted of murder, he faces up to 60 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 31.