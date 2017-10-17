Taliban attack Afghan center, kill at least 14

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan health official says a Taliban attack on a police training center in the country’s eastern Paktia province has killed at least 14 people, including civilians.

Health Ministry spokesman Waheed Majroo says that dozens were also wounded in the attack on Tuesday in Gardez, the provincial capital. He says the city hospital reported receiving 130 wounded in the attack, which included a suicide bombing.

Hamza Aqmhal, a student at the Paktia University, told The Associated Press that he heard a very powerful blast. He says it shattered glass and broke all the windows at the building he was in. He says the university is about two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the training academy.

Aqmhal says he was slightly injured by the glass.

A lawmaker from Paktia, Mujeeb Rahman Chamkni, says the provincial chief police, Toryalai Abdyani, and several of his staff were among those killed in the attack.

He says most of the casualties are civilians who had come to the center, which also serves a government passport department.

Reports from Gardez say the attack there is still underway.