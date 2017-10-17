Ultimate checklist for IU basketball fans

Wisconsin is known for its cheese. Minnesota for its lakes. But Indiana? Indiana is known for basketball. With five NCAA Tournament titles and a history as rich in tradition and lore as any in sports, the Hoosier faithful enjoy a fan experience unlike any other.

In The Indiana Hoosiers Fans’ Bucket List (Triumph Books, October 15, 2017), veteran Indiana sportswriters Terry Hutchens and Bill Murphy combine their decades of experience and passion for Hoosiers hoops to present the ultimate checklist for Indiana fandom. With tips on everything from how to enjoy a game day on campus to advice on building a Hoosiers themed man cave, there’s something for everyone in this great new resource. Highlights include:

Breakdowns of the greatest Indiana Basketball traditions, including Hoosier Hysteria and Martha the Mop Lady

A look at the would-be IU mascots over the years and why none of them made the cut

Ranking the 10 greatest games played at the original Indiana Fieldhouse

Memories and anecdotes surrounding the school’s biggest names, including Walt Bellamy, Bobby Knight, Isiah Thomas and more

The Indiana Hoosiers Fans’ Bucket List is a must-read for fans hoping to develop a deeper connection to their team. Loaded with facts, stats, stories and tips, fans of all ages will find value in its pages.

About the Authors:

Terry Hutchens has covered the Hoosiers for 18 seasons, the first 15 at the Indianapolis Star. He currently is the content manager for Btownbanners.com and does freelance work for the Associated Press out of Indianapolis. This is his eighth book, and seventh on IU sports. Five times, Terry has been honored as Indiana’s Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He also teaches sports journalism at Indiana University in Bloomington. Terry and his wife Susan live in Indianapolis.

Bill Murphy is a writer and longtime educator based in Greenfield, Indiana. A veteran of nearly 40 years coaching basketball at the elementary through high school level, he feels privileged to have worked with thousands of students over his many years of dedicated service. He is the author of Branch: The Branch McCracken Story as well as The Cardiac Kids: A Season to Remember, the story of the 1967 Indiana University football team that captured the Big Ten Championship and made it to the Rose Bowl. An IU season-ticket holder for the last 58 years, he is also an avid collector of Hoosiers memorabilia.

Triumph Books is the nation’s leader in sports book publishing. We publish a wide range of titles—from biographies, memoirs, and reference books to “instant” collectible keepsakes that celebrate Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, and other national champions. Triumph works with the most respected and celebrated players, coaches, managers, and writers in college and professional sports.

