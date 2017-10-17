Warm-up is underway, but it will come to abrupt halt this weekend

After a frosty start to our Tuesday, temps are on the rise and we’ll end up topping out in the mid 60s in most areas this afternoon thanks to plenty of sun and a southwest wind.

The wind, now out of the southwest, will help to keep us slightly warmer this evening with temps in the low 50s just before midnight.

Overnight lows will still be coat worthy tomorrow morning as you send the kids off to school, so bundle them up! We’ll bottom out in the low to mid 40s in most areas.

The warming trend we’ve been seeing the past 24 hours will continue through the end of the week and into the first half of weekend with continued sunshine and a south wind.

We’ll top out in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and rebound into the mid 70s this Friday, Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front cools us down early next week.

Just about all of us will see some amount of wet weather late this weekend and early next week with the potential for some of us to see up to ¾” before drying out Tuesday.

Behind the front, we’ll see some of the coolest air of the season thus far with lows sinking into the mid to upper 30s by this time next week!