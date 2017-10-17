Wire coils shift in slowing semi, cause I-70 shutdown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A cargo shift accident Tuesday evening in Vigo County caused the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near the 8-mile marker to be closed for nearly 90 minutes.

Indiana State Police responded to the incident around 6:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound semitractor-trailer driven by Anatolijus Diatolvas, of Westmont, Illinois, was quickly approaching eastbound traffic that was moving slowly through a bridge construction area.

Diatolvas abruptly applied his brakes, causing seven coils of wire to break free and slide to the front of the trailer. Each coil weighed 7,500 pounds.

Two of the coils then broke through the side.

The subsequent load shift caused the right, front dolly of the trailer to strike the ground, spark and cause a small fire as the truck attempted to slow on the shoulder.

Larry Lambert, of Lambert’s Towing and Recover, was a passerby and ran to the semi as troopers were arriving and extinguished the small fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

All lanes have reopened at this time.