Woman beaten after running over toddler

DEERFIELD, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was dragged from her SUV and beaten after running over a toddler in Florida.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the fatal accident and beating occurred Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 22-month-old Neallie Junior Saxon III was playing with other children in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood when he chased a ball into the street. An SUV struck Saxon, knocking him to the pavement. Police say the driver was going the speed limit but possibly distracted by other children in the street.

Deputies say the driver was apparently unaware of what had happened. When she stopped at a nearby stop sign, several unidentified subjects pulled her from her vehicle and attacked.

Saxon was airlifted to a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the vehicle strike and beating.