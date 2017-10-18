Apples – 3 Ways – for National Apple Month

Apple picking is a fall favorite activity. But what do you do with all of the apples spilling out of your kitchen?! Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann shares a few ideas!
The Essentials
- Slicing apples has never been easier than with the T-fal Ingenio Apple Wedger
- Cuts cleanly, straight through the apple to create the perfect wedges
- Elevated handles to keep your knuckles safe when cutting.
- Available on Amazon and various grocery stores
Move Over Apple Pie
Apple pie is great and all, but how about trying something different for a change with all of those apples!
Homemade Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
- Using the T-fal Electric Pressure Cooker, we’re going to make Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
- The great thing about this product is that it has 12-automatic settings including Slow Cook. So you can even make this recipe as overnight oats using the Slow Cook setting if you want to.
- We’re using the Pressure Cook setting because your oatmeal will be done in minutes! Just add the ingredients, press the button, and you’re good to go!
- Available on Amazon for $99
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup steel cut oats
- 3 1/2 cups water
- 1-2 large apples, peeled, cored and diced
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Add butter to pressure cooking pot, select Pressure Cook. When butter is melted add the oats and toast, stirring constantly, until they start to darken and smell nutty, about 3 minutes.
- Add water, apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
- Cook for 10 minutes
- Top with milk, nuts, more apple slices and additional brown sugar, if desired
While the recipe calls for butter, try using a delicious alternative – Carrington Farms Organic Ghee.
- It’s heart healthy & dairy-free!
- Available at Walmart
Apple Cinnamon Waffles
- These are so easy to make using the KRUPS 4-slice Waffle Maker
- As you’ll see, the waffle maker is SUPER non-stick – the waffles pop right off making clean-up a breeze
- Not to mention, the plates are removable and dishwasher safe!
- Available at Walmart $49
INGREDIENTS: **substitute ghee for butter
Waffles
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 ¾ cups milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Apples
- Brown sugar & cinnamon for sautéing apples
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1-2 cups of apples, peeled, grated
DIRECTIONS:
Start by sautéing your apples. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add butter, then apples and stir. After a few minutes add in brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover to let steam and soften, stirring frequently. Once softened (about 4-5 minutes) remove lid to let caramelize a bit more. Remove from heat.
- Preheat waffle iron.
- Beat eggs in large bowl with hand beater until fluffy.
- Beat in flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla, just until smooth.
- Add apples.
- Pour mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot.
Time for a Cocktail
We’re making a Sparkling Apple Hot Toddy using Sparkling Ice’s Crisp Apple flavor
- Sparkling Ice is slightly carbonated with B-Vitamins, Vitamin D and antioxidants.
- This light and refreshing beverage contains Zero Calories, Zero Carbs, is Gluten Free, and Sodium Free.
Ingredients
- 6 oz. Crisp Apple Sparkling Ice
- 1 ½ oz. whisky or apple brandy
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Cinnamon stick, allspice cloves, and apple slices for garnish
Directions
- Coat the bottom of a glass coffee cup with honey. Add whisky or brandy
- Heat Crisp Apple Sparkling Ice in a small sauce pot
- Pour hot Sparkling Ice into glass. Stir to combine ingredients
- Garnish with cinnamon stick, allspice cloves, and apple slices