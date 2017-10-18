Before Trick-or-Treating check your area for sex offenders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While Halloween is a fun occasion for children, dressing up as their favorite fictional character and going door-to-door collecting candy, it can a stressful time for parents. However, to help alleviate some of those safety worries commonly associated with Halloween and Trick-or-treating, parents do have a free tool that can help.

Parents can search the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry. The website allows parents to find offenders by county, city and street.

The site also allows user to search offenders by phone number and internet name/email.