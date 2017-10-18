Butler PD investigating report of 8 students robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University Police Department is investigating a report of several students being robbed at gunpoint at a home near campus.

According to BUPD, eight students were robbed at gunpoint by two men armed with handguns Tuesday around noon in the 600 block of W. 44th Street.

Campus police described the suspects as two African-American men. Investigators were unable to provide a further description at this time.

24-Hour News 8 will have updates on this story as they become available.