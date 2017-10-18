Clinic hosted to vaccinate all Hoosiers ahead of flu season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A partnership between WISH-TV and Walgreens continued on Wednesday to once again provide flu vaccine at no cost to anyone in central Indiana.

A flu clinic is scheduled to be held at any Walgreens location Oct. 18.

People without insurance will receive a voucher to exchange for a flu shot. The voucher provides a savings as much as $50.

“A lot of people who normally can’t get their vaccine are able to get it for free on that day and especially it’s good for those patients who that cost is that one barrier to prevent them from protecting themselves and their loved ones from the flu,” Walgreens pharmacist Alex Mills said.

Insured individuals will have their provider billed at no personal cost.

Health experts recommend being vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Mills said the vaccine takes two weeks to take full effect so the mid-month clinic had ideal timing.

According to Mills, the flu is blamed for 40,000 deaths annually and 200,000 people are hospitalized from the illness in that time.