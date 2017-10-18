Colts fans disappointed, await Andrew Luck’s delayed return

Related Coverage Colts QB Luck will not practice rest of week; no timeline for return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts fans expressed disappointment Wednesday night after general manager Chris Ballard said the team will shut down Andrew Luck for right now.

The quarterback who has yet to play this season will be out of practice at least the next two weeks, and Ballard said he couldn’t say for sure the quarterback would be ready to play before the end of this season.

Luck is dealing with soreness in the shoulder he had surgery on during the off season.

Fans said they’re disappointed but some said they’re not all that surprised by this news. Many said as much as they’ve been looking forward to seeing Luck back out on the field, they’re focusing on the big picture and his long-term success.

Some said, at this point in the season, Luck’s recovery should take priority and it might not be worth it to bring him back at all this year.

“After losing that division game, the Titans, I think it is just time to just go ahead and just pack it in. Let him get 100 percent,” said Colts fan, Dwight Warton. “We signed (Jacoby) Brissett, looks like that’s the route we are going to go, so I think we all need to hop on the Brissett train, at least for this year, and wait until next year when Luck is 100 percent.”

Colts fan Francisco Scimres said, “Hearing that he is not going to (play the next few weeks) definitely kind of made us sad because we want to watch him, want the Colts to do better. We want to win this season, so it is disappointing, but we want him to get better and be able to come back 100 percent.”

This is something fans are going to be watching closely these next few weeks as we learn more about what the rest of this season will look like for Luck.