Colts QB Luck will not practice rest of week; no timeline for return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is experiencing soreness in his shoulder and will not practice the rest of the week, general manger Chris Ballard said.

“He’s had some soreness in his shoulder that he’s been dealing with, and so the doctors and the trainers have decided – they’ve given him a cortisone shot to kind of take away some of that inflammation that’s been happening,” Ballard said in a press conference before Tuesday’s practice.

Ballard said there is no timeline for Luck to return to the practice squad. He did not want to speculate on whether Luck will play this season.

