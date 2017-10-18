Columbus North HS football coaches suspended after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Two Columbus North High School football coaches have been suspended after fighting on the sidelines.

According to our partner at the Columbus Republic, the fight occurred between head coach Tim Bless and offensive line coach Aaron Karrer in the school’s regular-season finale against Southport.

The fight happened after Columbus North missed a 30-yard field early in the second quarter.

The paper reports Bless and Karrer have worked together for 18 years, the entire time Bless has been head coach at the school.

Bless and Karrer will be forced to sit out the team’s Oct. 27, sectional tournament opening game against Jeffersonville.