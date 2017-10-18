Five Indy Airbnb’s opening doors for tours this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve wanted to take a look inside of some of the Airbnb spots around Indy, this weekend is your chance.

The Host’s Open Home Sharing Tour Indy takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature five homes that are on home sharing sites.

The tour will feature homes in Fountain Square, Herron Morton, Chatam Arch, the Near East Side and Bates-Hendricks.

Tickets are available for $10. Attendees are registered to win a free two-night stay at any worldwide Airbnb.

For more information and to contact the organizer about where the tour starts, click here.