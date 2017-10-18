Fort Wayne Metals to add 300 jobs, invest $50 million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The staff at Fort Wayne Metals announced plans Wednesday to add hundreds of jobs and invest millions of dollars over a period of five years.

In a release shared by Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the company shared a plan which included adding a building while revitalizing another. The plan also included the hiring of 337 new employees. The total investment was estimated at $51.1 million.

According to the release, the company has been facing growing demand across the country and globe.

The company shared a link for job applications. People will be needed in several departments including: production and maintenance, business systems, thermal process, statistical control, regulatory compliance, production maintenance, environmental and safety.

The company plans to to build a two-story addition to the corporate office on Ardmore Avenue near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company will also revitalize a building on Piper Drive south of the corporate office.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.