Man shot on southeast side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in serious condition following a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s southeast side.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of East Minnesota Street just after 4 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an adult male was shot in the upper leg and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police also say witnesses tell them several suspects were seen leaving the backdoor of the house after shots were fired.

The name or identity of the victim has not yet been released.

