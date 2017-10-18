Man wanted on warrants arrested after pursuit on Indy streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police said Wednesday they arrested a man Tuesday after a short pursuit.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was in the 600 block of East Thompson Road when she observed a car commit traffic violations including failure to stop, failure to signal and crossing multiple lanes without proper clearing. The officer turned on her lights and sirens to try to stop the vehicle, but the suspect, 30-year-old Raymond Hines, led the officer on a pursuit.

According to police, the car stopped in the 4600 block of South Meridian Street, where Hines was taken into custody without incident.

Hines was found to have outstanding warrants in Marion and Morgan counties as well as a suspended license. He was arrested for the warrants, suspicion of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, and resisting law enforcement by fleeing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case and will decide on charges.