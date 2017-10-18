Officials investigating after body is found in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in an Anderson lake Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson police received a call from a boater around 12:45 p.m. after a body was seen floating in the northside of Shadyside Lake.

The body of a white male was later retrieved by the Anderson Fire Department.

The victim has been identified, but won’t be released until his family has been notified.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.