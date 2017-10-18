Pacers play-by-play announcer Chris Denari previews season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s been some anticipation building as the Pacers tip off their season Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Pacers play-by-play announcer Chris Denari stopped by our studios Wednesday to help preview how he thinks the 82-game season will shake up for the Pacers.

Denari believes new acquisition Domantis Sabonis is the player to watch. Sabonis was acquired in the off-season with Victor Oladipo in exchange for Paul George.

Denari also brought some treats by the studios.

How do you think the season may shake for the Pacers? Check out the video for more!