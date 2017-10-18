Picture and sound: Suspects’ conversation caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Franklin Township homeowner on Tuesday caught on camera two suspects who showed up at her home in the middle of the night.

Strangers are not the kind of visitors you want at 3:45 a.m. Her surveillance cameras didn’t just pick up a view of the suspects, it also picked up their conversation.

“Are they coming?” is what it sounds like one suspect says.

One is on the lookout while the other is on the doorstep.

Next you hear, “We need a gun in here.”

Not long after a light comes on. The suspects hang around for about 20 more seconds before they leave empty-handed.

Robert Burris, who lives nearby, said, “It makes you want to have something. I guess a gun really. If you’re in the house and these guys have guns.”

Security is a top concern for Burris. But, he hasn’t invested in a home security system like many of his neighbors.

“I don’t have one. I always figured that having a German shepherd is enough. They’ll warn you quick,” he said.

But at Ace Alarm Systems, owner Rufus Hardeman said you can never have too much security — and it’s becoming more affordable.

“You probably could buy a high-def system over the internet for around $600; you know, four cameras. That’s usually enough for residential,” he said.

On the Franklin Township Crime Facebook page, Hardeman got a look at the suspects. He said he believes they could be identified by people who know them, and that’s one reason he recommends a surveillance system.

“It has made a difference,” he said.

Hardeman said he also recommends sensors that would set off an alarm and alert police if anyone breaks in through a door or window.

Police are asking for your help identifying the suspects. If you have any information that could help in this investigation call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.