TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have made an arrest following an early morning police chase that ended on Interstate 65.

The chase began somewhere north of Tippecanoe County.

Police closed sections of the interstate as they pursued the driver. At one point, the driver traveled the wrong way on I-65.

The chase ended just after 5 a.m. near the State Road 25 exit.

State police confirmed a man was arrested.