Shooting in Muncie leaves one dead

MUNCIE, IN (WISH) — One man is dead after a shooting at a Muncie business.

The shooting took place this afternoon at the Cash Stop located at 1001 W McGalliard Rd.

The Muncie Police Department’s preliminary investigation said it looks to be an accidental shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

According to Captain Joe Todd, the victim is an 84-year-old man who was visiting the U.S. from India who was a relative of one of the Cash Stop employees who was working at the time.

The scene has been released, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The man’s name has not been released.